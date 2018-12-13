Canned corn sold in NJ recalled over contamination risk

An international recall of canned corn affecting more than 60,000 cases of the product has been announced due to possible contamination risks.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that Del Monte is recalling 64,242 cases of Fiesta Corn Seasoned with Red & Green Peppers due to what it is calling "under-processing."

"These deviations were part of the commercial sterilization process and could result in contamination by spoilage organisms or pathogens, which could lead to life-threatening illness if consumed," The FDA said in the recall announcement.

While there is a risk of serious illness the FDA said there have been no illnesses reported yet as a result of consuming the product. The recalled products include 15.25-ounce cans with UPC label numbers 24000 02770. The products will also have one of the following "Best if Used By" dates on the can:

August 14, 2021

August 15, 2021

August 16, 2021

Sept 3, 2021

Sept 4, 2021

Sept 5, 2021

Sept 6, 2021

Sept 22, 2021

Sept 23, 2021

These cans have been sold in 12 countries and 25 states including New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania, according to the FDA.

Anyone who has any of the potentially affected products is encouraged to return it to the place where they bought it for a full refund or exchange. Anyone with questions is encouraged to call the company's hotline at 1-800-779-7035 or go to the company's website .

