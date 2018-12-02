Caneiro family laid to rest on Sunday

HOLMDEL — The Caneiro family will be laid to rest on Sunday, nearly two weeks after they were brutally murdered at their Colts Neck home

Keith Caneiro, 50, his wife Jennifer, 45, son Jesse, 11, and 8-year-old daughter Sophia were all found dead at their Colts Neck home on November 20 after it was set on fire. Paul Caneiro, Keith's brother, is charged with four counts of first degree murder and aggravated arson in the case. He is being held at the Monmouth County Jail following a detention hearing on Friday.

Paul Caneiro's attorney Bob Honecker did not contest the prosecution's demand he remain in jail but maintained his client's innocence.

A memorial gathering for all four is scheduled for noon, followed by a funeral at 3 p.m. at the Holmdel Funeral Home. The family requested in lieu of flowers contributions be made to iReach Out & Read or METAvivor , Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness, Research & Support.

In his obituary Keith Caneiro is remembered as someone who "loved spending time with his family and his dog Sydney in Greece and New Jersey." He was also described as a "passionate sports fan and a loving husband and father."

Jennifer Caneiro's obituary recalls her as someone who "loved to host parties for every holiday at her home." The four family members were killed just two days before Thanksgiving.

Son Jesse, 11, was a fifth grader, and enjoyed studying history, especially World War I and World War II. He liked to play the video game Fort Night and build with Legos

Third grader Sophia, 8, took Ninja classes, enjoyed gymnastics and was a Girl Scout. She was also a New York Yankees fan.

Both children were students at the Conover Road School in Colts Neck and participated in the Colts Neck Recreation program.

