Candy Corn is the Donald Trump of candy

If you were listening to my show last week, you know that people get very passionate about Halloween. Me? Well not so much. Really, I could take or leave the holiday.

That said, who doesn't love an excuse to binge eat candy? My favorite? Candy Corn. And I learned through the discussion with listeners and friends that people either love or hate candy corn.

It really is the Donald Trump of candies. So of course, I'm taking my love of the sugary, bite sized delight to the next level. Really it was Eric Scott 's idea...Candy Corn Martini!

I've agreed to buy the ingredients, including Tito's Vodka of course, and Eric is going to create the drink. We'll post the video and the recipe as soon as it's done!

So are you a Candy Corn fan or hater?

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

