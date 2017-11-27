‘Cancer on the radio’ Craig Carton getting a podcast

Former New Jersey 101.5 and WFAN host Craig Carton is breaking his silence months after being accused of more than $5 million in fraud — with a new podcast.

The host, who resigned from WFAN's Boomer and Carton in the wake of the charges, said in an introductory episode of Hello, My Name is Craig: “This is not what I want to be doing. You know what I want to be doing." WFAN plans to replace Carton with Gregg Giannotti in January.

The podcast is expected to feature a new interview every Monday starting on Dec. 4, as well as commentaries on a looser schedule. So far, only the brief introductory episode is available.

Philly.com reports the new podcast is sponsored by Adorama. The podcast has an accompanying website as well.

Entering the universe of podcasts puts Carton on the same sort of platform as his former New Jersey 101.5 coworker, Jim Gearhart — who could not have been happier to see Carton leave the station in 2007.

"This guy is a cancer on the radio station," Gearhart recalled thinking in the recent installment of the Jim Gearhart Show podcast, available here as well on iTunes and Google Play.

The two men barely knew each other. Gearhart had the morning show, and typically left by noon, before Carton walked in the building.

But "for some reason he singled me out for just a blind hatred. He would get on the air and insult me every day," Jim said in his own podcast.

He remembered Carton making up a story about Gearhart insulting women with breast cancer: "Nothing like that ever came close to happening."

And remembered Carton going around yelling that he had the highest ratings in radio — when Jim's own morning show was doing better. So were current afternoon hosts Deminski and Doyle, then on another station.

And Gearhard remembered Carton having an outsized sense of his own importance. He remembered Carton driving Franco to tears "over his harassment." He remembered Carton screaming at brand manager Eric Johnson, "treating him as if he was a dog" because the station had the gall to promote some of its other hosts.

Jim says it took him a long time to get over his anger at Carton. News of Carton's arrest has all those feelings bubbling back up.

"There's a little angel on my shoulder saying. 'Let it go,'" Jim said in the episode. There was a devil on the other side hoping they bury the guy below the jail.

Check out the full episode below to hear Gearhart's more recent episodes, available every Thursday.

