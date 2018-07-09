Can you pass this citizenship test?

The longer you live in New Jersey, the more you may get frustrated at times dealing with the diversity. Nearly a third of New Jersey residents speak a language other than English at home. The Garden State ranks fourth in the number of non-English speaking residents. We are only behind Texas, New Mexico and California.

So we will run into more heavy accents, broken English, or people who can't speak even a word of English more often here than almost anywhere else in the U.S. It can be difficult when we can't communicate. Add to that frustration people's feelings about the controversial issue of immigration policies, tax money being used to help illegals in New Jersey stay in this country, etc., and you have a lot of angst.

Perhaps it would be humbling for some if they were reminded that they may not be as solid of a citizen as they believe themselves to be? When trying to become a citizen, among many of the hoops and hurdles you must jump through and over is a citizenship test. Questions about our country that the government felt were important for every citizen to be able to answer. Maybe you were born and raised here in the United States. But can you answer just ten questions with a perfect score?

Here are a couple of examples. Do you know what systems are in place to stop one branch of government from becoming too powerful? How about this one. We elect a U.S. Senator for how many years? Go here to take a sample test.

