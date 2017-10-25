Can you name all these horror movies from just a screen shot?
Halloween is days away, and this weekend you might be ordering a creepy movie or two. For years it was my tradition to watch Night Of The Living Dead on Halloween. I probably did this at least 10 years in a row. So if you think you know your scary movies, we have a challenge for you. I found this quiz on stars.topics.com which I thought was easy at first. They give you a screen shot and you pick between two movies.
The deeper I got into it the harder it became. I ended up with a score of only 83%. Respectable, but you can probably do better. It's just in time for Halloween, and you can take this challenge here...if you dare.
