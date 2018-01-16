Can you figure out what we’re singing? You could win a prize!

Contact Us
By Kylie Moore January 16, 2018 3:03 PM

Sound the alarm, Songs of Silence contest has made a triumphant return!

The rules are simple. Use your lip-reading skills to figure out what song Joe V and I are singing during our carpool to work. If you’re new to this, you should know that our song selections are no older than 1990, and they span all genres (even the embarrassing ones).

The winner will receive four pack of Power Play passes plus four $10 bonus plays for iPlay America in Freehold! You have until 6pm on Thursday Jan. 18 to submit your answer below.

Songs of Silence with Joe and Kylie

Can you guess what song Joe Votruba and Kylie Moore are singing along to in the car?

Play previous editions of Songs Of Silence

