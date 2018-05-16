Can you dance better than us? Win tickets to ‘Half Time’ at Paper Mill

Dennis and I are huge fans of the great theater at New Jersey's own Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn. It’s one of the little gems of New Jersey.

So we’re really excited to see their latest offering, "Half-Time!" We’ll be giving away tickets to some lucky listeners Friday during our show (listen live on the New Jersey 101.5 app), but you know how these things work: not everyone wins (although we DO cheat a lot).

But here’s the good news!

The Paper Mill Playhouse is holding a dance contest so that you, too, can experience this fabulous show.

You've got to film a video on your phone of at least two generations of your family dancing to your favorite music for a chance to win opening night tickets, an invitation to the cast party and full season subscription.

Even though Dennis and I aren’t exactly family, it’s almost like we are. So here’s a sample of our dancing video. We’re sure yours will be a lot better than ours.