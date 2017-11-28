Could you pass the NJ driving test today? (QUIZ)

Once you get your driver’s license in New Jersey, there is no standard retesting procedure in place to make sure you’re properly obeying the rules of the road.

Some driving experts believe the time has come to rethink that policy.

According to Tracy Noble, a spokeswoman for for AAA Mid-Atlantic, it would be beneficial to have some kind of refresher-retesting requirement in New Jersey because many people don’t seem to know what they’re doing behind the wheel.

“You can see it almost on any single roadway you travel: they’re not paying attention and common courtesy has gone completely out the window,” she said.

“Unfortunately, people don’t signal, whether they’re changing lanes, whether they’re going to be making a turn. A lot of times you see people drifting in and out of lanes. We’ve got folks that just don’t know how to properly navigate a roundabout.”

She acknowledged requiring every driver in New Jersey to redo a road test every 10 or 15 years would be very difficult and time consuming for the Motor Vehicle Commission. “But that’s not saying drivers can’t be put into a random pool every 10 years and possibly they have to take a road test or retake the written exam.”

Noble said operating a motor vehicle has evolved with new technologies, and “people aren’t familiar with all the nuances that are now expected of people behind the wheel.”

She said years ago the correct hand position on a steering wheel was “10 and 2 o’clock,” but now, with all cars having air bags, it’s better to place your hands at “9 and 3” so if the airbag deploys you won’t injure your wrists.

She added people may not remember specific laws or driving techniques if they don’t use them, and “laws have changed, technology has changed, and it never hurts to do a refresh.”

