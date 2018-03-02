Can you answer these 10 Jeopardy questions about New Jersey?

You don’t have to be a Jeopardy! fan to know that New Jersey would figure prominently in the game. After all, we are one of the states that is known countrywide for so many distinctions, both impressive and dubious.

You would assume that just being from here would make you an expert on all things New Jersey. But maybe not! Don’t forget to phrase your answers in the form of a question!

And the answer is...

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Dennis & Judi are on the air weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tweet them @DennisandJudi or @NJ1015 .