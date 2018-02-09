“Can I wear my Eagles sweatshirt in Boston?” — Eagles fan

Not at night said comedian Joe List ! That was a question of an Eagles fan headed to Boston on business.

Joe is from Boston and knows a thing or two about New England sports fans. All though he did share that since Boston fans are so accustomed to winning these days, they have mellowed out a bit.

Joe is performing at the Stress Factory all weekend and you don't want to miss the show. He's direct, dry and hilarious. And not a morning coffee drinker...he's got a "urine" issue.

Check out the conversation from Friday morning here:

