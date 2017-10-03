Camden woman killed her boyfriend with two frying pans, prosecutor says

CAMDEN — A city woman followed her boyfriend across the street before fatally beating him with two metal frying pans near a food market last month, the county prosecutor's office says.

Maleia Cole, 33, has been arrested and charged in the murder of 35-year-old Jason Lewis, according to the prosecutor's office. Lewis, according to police, was "conscious but bleeding from injuries to his head and face" when officers arrived on the scene on Sept. 2.

He was able to identify Cole as his assailant but died after surgery to treat his injuries on Sept. 26, the prosecutor's office said. Lewis also told police that Cole had fled the scene in the direction of her home, according to the prosecutor's office.

She was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Monday and was taken to the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a pretrial detention hearing, according to the prosecutor's office.

