Camden County gets disaster relief trailer for pets

Camden County is the first in South Jersey to have a trailer dedicated to assisting pets that have nowhere to go during emergencies.

Freeholder Jonathan Young said too often we hear heartbreaking stories of pets being left behind in emergencies or images of dogs standing on porches after floods waiting to be rescued after a storm.

So the American Kennel Club put together a disaster relief program and presented grants for a trailer that would act like a mobile clinic.

Young says the trailer is set up in a designated spot and creates a safe, temporary home for 65 pets immediately after a disaster is declared. The trailer is equipped with crates, carriers, bowls, collars and leashes along with AKC Reunite microchips and an AKC Reunite universal microchip scanner.

The trailer will also have fans, lighting, generators, cleaning supplies and other maintenance items. Veterinarians and volunteers would be on hand to help.

Young said AKC Pet Disaster Relief, a national program dedicated to keeping pets and their owners safe in the aftermath of a disaster, joined forces with the local American Kennel Dog clubs to present the trailer to the Camden County Freeholder Board. It will be staffed with members of the Office of Emergency Management's County Animal Response Team (CART).

The trailer is being funded by donations and grants from local kennel clubs, dog clubs, vet clinics and AKC Reunite, the nation's largest non-profit pet identification and recovery service.

Young said while the pet disaster trailer can be used during disasters like hurricanes, storms, fires and state of emergencies, he hopes to never have to use it.

