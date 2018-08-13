Camden cops ambushed and shot — have you seen this man?

CAMDEN — Prosecutors have released a video of a man they're describing as a person of interest after two officers were ambushed in a stopped vehicle and shot last week.

Police have not described the man as a suspect, nor did they describe men seen in pictures released last week as such. The man in the video appears to be one of the same ones seen in the pictures.

Gunmen opened fire at two undercover Camden County Metro detectives who were sitting in their car at a red light about 8:30 p.m. last Tuesday, authorities have previously said.

One of the officers returned fire but it is not known if either gunmen were hit.

The detectives were hospitalized but both were expected to survive.

Authorities called the attack "unprovoked."

"(They) essentially were ambushed," Camden County Police Chief J. Scott Thomson told reporters at a news conference late Tuesday night. "A male walked up and began opening fire. We have anywhere between 10 and 25 rounds that were fired at the officers."

"Maybe they did know they were police officers and that's the reason why they did it. Maybe they thought they were somebody else. We'll find that out as the investigation unfolds," Thomson said.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Detective Matt McKeown at 609-820-7192 or email ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

— With prior reporting by Sergio Bichao. The Associated Press contributed to this report.