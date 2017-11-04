CAMDEN — A cheery 21-year-old city police officer who was shot at point-blank range on Wednesday was released from the hospital this weekend.

Patrick O’Hanlon was seriously injured in the shooting after he approached a group in a known drug area, authorities said.

Authorities say the suspect — reputed Crip gangster Delronn Mahan, 19, of Lindenwold — blew a hole in the officer's leg and then tried to shoot O'Hanlon directly in his face. Fortunately, the suspect's 9 mm handgun jammed. O'Hanlon then wrested the gun from the suspect, police said.

Officers on the scene rushed to O'Hanlon's aid, stemming the bleeding.

Mahan has been charged with first-degree attempted murder on the officer, along with other related charges. Just barely an adult, Mahan has been arrested 10 times since he turned 18 and has three felony convictions on his record.

O'Hanlon was released Saturday afternoon from Cooper Hospital with family by his side. During his hospital stay, the young cop was visited by several dignitaries, including state Attorney General Christopher Porrino and U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross, D-N.J. 1st District.

Per capita, Camden is the most violent city in New Jersey. It's police force, stacked with rookies, is also one of the lowest paid in the state, a New Jersey 101.5 analysis found.