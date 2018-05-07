‘Cake Boss’ Buddy Valastro shares Jersey favs at NJ Hall of Fame

Cake Boss Buddy Valastro could give us a 'baker's dozen' tips on tasty food, so what's among his NJ staples? Think diner fare! The Hoboken native turned Morris County resident also shared some of his family's fondest memories, while walking the red carpet at Sunday's ceremony in Asbury Park. Watch his answers, below:

The 'Cake Boss' and his family at NJ Hall of Fame (courtesy Gary Gellman of Gellman Images)

Buddy Valastro was among 21 NJ natives inducted in the Class of 2017, just in time for the NJ Hall of Fame's 10th anniversary.

The 'Cake Boss' brand continues to thrive, as Carlo's Bakery now has more than 20 locations across the U.S. and one in Brazil.

