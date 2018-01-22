Cab driver had $800K worth of meth in his car, cops say

Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office

FORT LEE — A New York cab driver going through Fort Lee on Friday was arrested with drugs in his car to buy a fleet of taxis, police said.

Gerardo Camilo-Nolasco, 42, of the Bronx was stopped in his personal vehicle when police found 10 pounds of what is believed to be crystal meth and four grams of what is believed to be cocaine, according to Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo. The drugs have an estimated street value of around $800,000, Calo said.

Camilo-Nolasco was charged with one count of possession with first-degree intent to distribute methamphetamine in a quantity of more than five ounces, and one count of third-degree possession of cocaine. He was taken to the Bergen County Jail pending an initial court appearance.

