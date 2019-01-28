Buying used tissues is really sick, but happening

'Tis the season to be sick in New Jersey. It's so bad that Clinton Twp public schools have called a "Flu Day" for today. When I was in school, I used to try to make myself sick so that I could get the day off. Hot water on the forehead, warming the thermometer so that Mom would let me stay home, etc. Today you can get sick whenever you want thanks to a company called Vaev , who will actually sell you used tissues for the low price of just $79.99.

Is this sick or what?? As the Los Angeles company says on their website, "We believe that when flu season comes around, you should be able to get sick on your terms," Vaev says. "We believe using a tissue that carries a human sneeze is safer than needles or pills."...or perhaps a flu shot?

Oliver Niessen, Vaev's 34-year-old founder, told TIME that the idea is to be able to 'choose' when you get sick.

“That kind of freedom, that kind of luxury to choose — I mean, we customize everything in our lives and we have everything the way that we want it, so why not approach sickness that way as well?” he said.

So who's buying these tissues?

Most customers who purchase the used tissues are, "young parents and people in their 20s," who are skeptical of vaccines and seeking "alternatives," according to Niessen.

This could be one way to make use of that paid sick leave Governor Murphy got New Jersey residents.

