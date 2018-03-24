Buying a chainsaw — a Spadea DIY project

My yard is a mess. Fallen branches and small trees strewn in the back and front yards after four nor'easters pushed though our state in March. Before I call to have someone help with the clean up, I thought maybe what I should do is buy a chain saw and, with the help of my son, get the job done.

I don't pay to have my driveway cleared, after all, my son, my wife and I all combine to get the cars out after a storm. Actually, I like shoveling, can't run on the road in the winter weather so the shoveling replaces a good run.

Of course I thought it would be appropriate to ask our listeners if they had any advice and to answer the question as to whether this is a "Spadea DIY" project, or if it might be smart to ask the pros...to Twitter!

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea .

More from New Jersey 101.5: