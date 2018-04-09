Bus that hit Long Island overpass run by NJ company

LAKEVIEW, Long Island — A bus that hit an overpass Sunday night while carrying high school students from JFK Airport to meet their parents was operated by a New Jersey company.

New York State Police said the bus, carrying 38 students and five chaperones, hit the low overpass head-on around 9 p.m. and went completely though, ripping the top off the charter bus.

Police said the bus was operated by Irvington-based Journey Bus Lines, according to a report by Newsday . A person who would not identify himself told New Jersey 101.5 the company did not have a statement about the incident.

The driver was being evaluated and did not seem to be familiar with commercial vehicle restrictions on the parkway, according to police. ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported that police said the driver, Troy Gaston, was from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

The students, from various Long Island high schools, had returned Sunday night from a spring break trip to Europe and were on their way to the Walt Whitman Mall when the bus struck the overpass.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

