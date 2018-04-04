A Burlington City man pleads guilty in Superior Court to stabbing his stepfather to death last year in an East Broad Street apartment.

Under a deal with the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office, 44-year-old Stephen Paul will face 30-years in a state prison following the plea to first-degree aggravated manslaughter. His sentencing is scheduled for May 24.

Paul admitted in court to stabbing 70-year-old Edward Williams repeatedly while the two were fighting at his residence on Aug. 1, 2017.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were called to Paul's apartment after Paul did not allow a relative to enter the home.

Burlington City police were able to enter the apartment with Paul's permission and they found the body of the victim.

An autopsy performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Ian Hood determined Williams died from multiple stab wounds.

