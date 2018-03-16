Burlington Bristol Bridge reopens after wind blows off tarp

BURLINGTON — Preparation for a painting project caused a temporary closure of the Burlington Bristol Bridge at the start of the Friday afternoon commute.

Liz Verna, spokeswoman for the Burlington Bristol Bridge Commission, said the containment tarp used to protect vehicles on the bridge and the Delaware River below from any debris and spills came loose in the wind.

"Rather than remove the tarp with motorists going by we're doing it the safe way and shutting the bridge down," she said.

The bridge was reopened after about an hour at 4 p.m.

The lift bridge connecting Burlington and Bristol, Pennsylvania opened to traffic in 1931. Pedestrians are not allowed on the bridge.

