Burgers should be eaten rare and for breakfast

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. At least many health professionals will tell you that. For me, I love breakfast. But I think that breakfast should not be limited to traditional breakfast foods. Dinner for breakfast works, almost without exception.

We've had everything from pulled pork to sushi on the morning show over the past few years. Today we discussed burgers - the ultimate breakfast food.

It's got everything, carbs and protein, dairy and even veggies if you top it with lettuce. Our favorite is from our friends at the Ewing Diner who make a delicious burger topped with an onion ring, filled with blue cheese and bacon. Wow. I wish I had a pic to share with you. Next time.

But it's critical to know that if you're gonna enjoy a burger for breakfast, the meat should be rare - worst case medium rare. Anything more is over-cooked and, I think, ruined.

As you know, I'm a fan of President Donald Trump. But the one thing that does bother me is the whole well-done steak thing.

How about you? No, not about Trump, you'll let me know on Twitter about that. About the burgers? Rare and in the morning?

Answer the poll and then let me know what your favorite burger place is in New Jersey on my Facebook page . We'll pick a winner from the places that get multiple mentions. No prize, but I may end up there for a meal.

