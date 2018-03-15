Greetings from Freehold: Springsteen signed yearbook up for grabs

Bruce Springsteen fans have a chance to snag a piece of the rocker's 'Glory Days'. You know, from back when he called Freehold 'My Hometown'. ( OK, I'll lay off the song titles! ) A 1967 high school yearbook is up for auction, signed by a shaggy-looking, teenage Bruce.

Bruce Springsteen signed HS yearbook up for grabs (lelands.com)

Springsteen's brief message reads "Angela, Best of luck in the coming years and always remember Mr. Hussey's English class. Have fun this summer, Bruce."

His scrawl in blue pen outlines his own senior photo. In it, Bruce is sporting the infamously longer hairstyle that apparently cost him a chance to attend his own graduation at Freehold Regional. (Springsteen went deep on those years in his memoir, Born to Run .)

The Lelands auction opened on Valentine's Day and will end March 23 at 10:00 PM. With little over a week left, the top bid was $550, just over the starting price.

Or, if you're saving your cash for the 'Springsteen on Broadway' ticket auction , you could check out the same yearbook photo & more at the Bruce Springsteen archive at Monmouth University.

Proud Jersey Girl Erin Vogt’s first reporting gig involved her Fisher Price tape recorder. As a wife and momma of two kiddies, she firmly believes that life’s too short to drink bad coffee. A fan of the beach, Dave Grohl and karma, in no particular order.

