Brrr! Open door turns NJ Transit train into a ‘Polar Express’

SECAUCUS — A blast of cold air blew onto an NJ Transit train after a door opened while the train was at full speed.

Commuter Jeremy Barretto posted a quick video on his Twitter account on Friday afternoon while on the train between New York Penn Station and Secaucus Junction. He told NBC New York that the door had trouble closing before the train departed. Conductors did not notice that it remained open. No alarm sounded when the door opened, according to Barretto.

Temperatures were in the freezing teens late Friday afternoon with a wind chill below zero.

The train was identified by NJ Transit spokeswoman Nancy Snyder as the 4:07 pm Northeast Corridor train that left New York Penn Station for Jersey Avenue.

“We immediately took the car out of service and are thoroughly investigating this. This a rare incident and urge our customers to report it to the crew members right away and to our customer service line,” Snyder said.

Hey @NJTRANSIT maybe you should stop raising prices and delaying trains and fix doors that open while the train is moving full speed pic.twitter.com/HbnLr2uZNU — Jeremy Barretto (@TheJermster) January 5, 2018

“I guess there’s a reason why they say don’t lean on the doors! That’s pretty bad as those older trains to Jersey Ave are very packed (I get on in Newark) and people stand in that area quite frequently due to lack of seating,” Gabriel Gall, of Ewing, told New Jersey 101.5. He took video of a Northeast Corridor train with an open door between Newark and New Brunswick last May.

The incident came on a day when NJ Transit canceled 11 morning trains and another 14 in the afternoon. Some were canceled because of operational or mechanical issues.

Snyder said it was a combination of weather-related issues that caused the cancellations.

“It could be switches that need quick repair to late turning around equipment,” she explained.

Amtrak on Monday begins a nearly five-month track upgrade project at New York Penn Station, which caused NJ Transit to shuffle schedules for two morning and three afternoon rush-hour trains on the Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast lines.

