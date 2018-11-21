COLTS NECK — The brother of the owner of a Colts Neck mansion that went up in flames on Tuesday is in custody on charges that he set his own Ocean Township home on fire. But he has not been charged with setting the fire that killed four people at his brother's home in Colts Neck.

Two adults were found dead at a million-dollar home on Willow Brook Road in Colts Neck, including one outside the home, and two children, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni, who did not disclose their identities. Property records show the home belonged to Keith and Jennifer Caneiro.

Paul Caneiro, Keith's brother, was taken into custody and charged with intentionally setting his own home on fire on Tilton Drive in Ocean Township earlier in the day. According to a complaint, he used gasoline to torch the house while his wife and two daughters were inside.

Paul Caneiro (Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office)

A spokesman for the prosecutor's office would not confirm reports he was also charged in connection with the Colts Neck fire.

At a news conference late Tuesday afternoon, Gramiccioni would not confirm if the two fires were related. He also would not disclose if the body found outside the home had been shot.

Paul Caneiro was a business partner with Keith in a pest management company, records show. Keith Caneiro's LinkedIn profile describes him as the CEO and chief technology officer for a company in the New York City area called Square One.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ .

More from New Jersey 101.5: