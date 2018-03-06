Brick man found shot to death in Toms River apartment

TOMS RIVER — An investigation continued into the shooting death of a Brick man at a shore apartment building on Monday night.

The 30-year old was found unresponsive by police and EMS crews outside of Building D at the Hampton Gardens apartments around 9:20 pm Monday, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Joseph D. Coronato

Coronato said the man was pronounced dead just over an hour later at the apartment on James Street. The identity of the deceased was not disclosed.

An autopsy is being conducted this morning to determine the cause and manner of death, according to Coronado.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit and the Ocean County Sheriff's Department C.I.U.

Coronato asked anyone with information regarding the incident to call 732-929-2027 extension 3964.