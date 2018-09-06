Brick cops rise to the occasion and save a vet

Our #BlueFriday honoree this week are the members of the Brick Police Department, PBA Local 230.

They stepped up and pitched in to help a World War Two veteran who had been flooded out from the heavy rains in the Greenbriar section of town.

These are the real heroes who step up every day to sacrifice their own time and often safety to make our communities better. Another story about law enforcement members sacrificing for others. And the best part of the story is that these cops stepped up simply to help. Not to get credit. Not to make a political statement. Simply to do the right thing.

Thank you to the Brick PD and all Law Enforcement members who know how Americans truly define heroes.

