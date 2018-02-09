Brick cops pull over car and find huge cache of ammunition, drugs

BRICK — Police discovered a cache of drugs and hollow-point bullets during a late-night traffic stop Thursday.

Phillip Tarver, 34, of Toms River, and Rajuonna Baker, 22, of Lakewood, were stopped around 11 p.m. on Route 70 near the Lowe's store.

Police said they found the following in the car:

About 200 grams (7 ounces) of heroin with an estimated street value of $35,000

About $1,700 in cash

Two 30-round high-capacity magazines fully loaded with .223 caliber ammunition plus an additional 292 rounds

51 hollow-point bullets (.223 caliber)

.380 caliber magazine loaded with six bullets plus an additional 50 rounds

99 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition

Tarver was arrested and charged with obstructing, hindering apprehension, possession of high-capacity magazine, possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute (over five ounces). He was also held on warrants from Ocean County.

Baker was charged with possession of a high capacity magazine and possession of hollow point ammunition.

Both were being held at the Ocean County Jail. New Jersey 101.5 did not know Friday whether.

