Breaking news — fresh mutz now available ‘to go’

Years ago, not too many people knew about or tasted "fresh mozzarella" or as we say in New Jersey, "fresh mutz". You'd find it in Italian deli's and specialty markets. Then supermarkets stated carrying it packed in water in sealed containers. Then a couple of years ago, larger national and regional cheese makers packaged it in sealed plastic wrap and it wasn't bad. Now a New Jersey company has introduced a brand new individually wrapped cheese stick, like the kind you put in your kid's lunch. But this actually IS the fresh mutz you've always had to open a whole package for. This is big news....

