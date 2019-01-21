It’s so cold in New Jersey, our meteorologist couldn’t get here

New Jersey's deep freeze directly impacted our staff as we returned from a stormy weekend.

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow's trusty chariot was unable to conquer the treacherous terrain of U.S. Route 1 early Monday morning, and so having stepped in from the outdoor chill, I am stepping into Dan's blog for the day.

Let's get two pertinent advisories out of the way: New Jersey is under a Wind Chill Advisory until 1 p.m. Monday, and a Wind Advisory until 6 p.m. That only makes sense, with a mix of clouds and sun hovering over wind gusts that could exceed 40 mph in the daytime hours.

Highs on Monday will be no better than the mid-10s (or "teens," if you like).

Overnight, skies clear and winds die down somewhat, with lows in the lower 10s/teens.

Tuesday begins a steady warmup across the state. It'll still be pretty cold at first — highs hovering just around 30 — with sunshine and some clouds. But then temperatures will spike enough so that the next hit of wet stuff will be more rain, not snow. On Wednesday, we deal with mostly cloudy skies and rainy conditions, with highs up into the mid-40s.

Right now it looks like rain is scheduled to continue into Thursday, but Dan will sort that out for you as we get further into the week.

Car willing, Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow will return on Tuesday, Jan. 22. Patrick Lavery is Senior Producer of Morning News and Special Programming for New Jersey 101.5, and is lead reporter and substitute anchor for "New Jersey's First News."

