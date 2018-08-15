Brand new Tesla loses bumper when Jersey guy drives through water

Awkwaaaaaaaaard. Not a good look for Elon Musk. Though if you look at the week Elon Musk has had, this Tesla photo going viral is the least of his worries.

A couple of questions I have: Does Elon's Tesla design involve using Elmer's glue to attach the bumper? Are Teslas not meant to be driven in tropical climates like summer in New Jersey? I would love to know how much water Rithesh drove through and how fast he was going. I am actually surprised that Teslas even have bumpers. With Elon Musk's track record, a car bumper seems very human and ordinary. I expect a Tesla to be protected by an invisible force field made with some sort of harvested Mars energy.

I guess even the makers of the "car of the future" are capable of producing lemons.

