Bowcraft Amusement Park facing demolition

The Bowcraft Amusement Park will probably be demolished to build housing, assuming the Scotch Plains planning board gives the go ahead at tonight’s meeting.

According to MyCentralJersey.com, 200 housing units will be constructed, 190 apartments and 10 townhomes. Bowcraft opened in 1946 with archery and a small ski slope. The park was later expanded to include mini golf, thrill rides, and canoeing in the summer and ice skating in the winter.

For a trip down memory lane, check out a this commercial from its 90s heyday.

