Bordentown student killed crossing street; Woman killed on Rt. 35

BORDENTOWN — Two people lost their lives on New Jersey highways on Monday night.

Angelica Veronique Volcy, 18, was trying to cross Route 130 at Crosswicks Road around 10:15 p.m. when she was struck by an Infiniti G35 driven by Whitney Tigner, 35 of Woodbury, according to Bordentown Township police. Witnesses told police Tigner had the green light.

Volcy, a student at Bordentown Regional High School, was airlifted to Helene Fuld Medical Center in Trenton, where she was pronounced dead.

In Hazlet, a woman was killed crossing Route 35 at Laurel Avenue, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. No other information was available Tuesday afternoon.

Grief counselors and members of the Burlington County Crisis Response Team were available at the school on Tuesday.

"I know that you share our deep sympathy and concern for the extended family attempting to process this tragic loss," principal Robert Walder said in a statement on the school's website. "We have asked our students and staff to look after one another as we deal with the loss of our student, classmate and friend."

Her aunt, Judith Jean, called Tuesday "the worst day of my life" and said Volcy was returning home from work.

"My heart is breaking and sooo heavy, I can't believe that you are gone so early."

Police asked anyone who witnessed the crash to call theTraffic Safety Unit at 609-298-4300, ext. 2130.

