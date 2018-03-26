WASHINGTON — With two years to go before the next presidential election, Cory Booker is near the top of at least one list of potential Democratic candidates.

New Jersey's junior senator is ranked at No. 5 on the list of Washington Post senior political columnist Aaron Blake's ranking of Democrats who may potentially run. Blake said Booker "may have the highest upside" of everyone on the list.

However, Blake wrote that Booker's "angry, eyes-bulging scene at a hearing after Trump's 's---hole countries' comment felt a little forced."

California Sen. Kamala Harris, former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders are ranked higher than Booker on the list.

Booker has downplayed talk of a White House run, but has made several appearances around the country and kept a high profile.

He skirted a direct question about a 2020 run during an appearance last week on ABC's The View, and repeated his comments that he is focused on the upcoming House and Senate elections. He called it "the most important midterm election of our lifetime."

"We, right now, are in a state of crisis. We need to get back to a country that understands we’re not each other’s enemies," Booker said during his appearance.

Booker drew cheers when Joy Behar asked the audience if they would like him to run.

He will headline a fundraiser for Florida Sen. Bill Nelson in April, according to the website FloridaPolitics.com , and deliver the keynote address at the Detroit NAACP's annual Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner in May.

He will also deliver Kean University's commencement address on May 17 at the Prudential Center in Newark.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ .

More from New Jersey 101.5: