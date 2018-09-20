Sen. Cory Booker has displayed actions over the past couple weeks that have exposed his raw ambition, which he seems to be willing to pursue despite the people he hurts.

During the confirmation hearings for Judge Brett Kavanaugh, New Jersey's junior U.S. senator made a huge deal about disclosing information to the public regardless of the rules governing information release set but the Judiciary Committee. The problem for the senator is that the committee had already authorized the document release. Perhaps sensing that he looked like a kid throwing a temper tantrum, he doubled down, saying on the record that this incident was the closest he'll come to his "Spartacus moment."

He has been one of the most vocal critics of Judge Kavanaugh, actually saying that supporters of the judge were "complicit" in "evil." Wow. The senator if so quick to pass judgment on people whom he disagrees with that he would stoop so low to call them evil?

Does Cory Booker actually believe that people who hold the same Christian moral values of the Supreme Court nominee are evil? Or is the senator pandering to a base of far-left voters - way out of step with New Jersey Democrats - because he feels that's his best shot for a credible run in 2020? And as if the fact that Sen. Booker has no issue disparaging and disrespecting people who disagree with him was bad enough, he's now using an alleged victim of sexual assault for his own political props.

Knowing full well that an allegation of sexual assault should be investigated by local law enforcement and have nothing to do with the FBI, the senator still thinks it's OK to drag Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Judge Kavanaugh of sexual assault when they were both teens, through a political buzzsaw. It's also shameless how he and his colleague, Sen. Diane Feinstein, have abruptly changed their position to fit their collapsing political narrative.

First, they attacked the Republican majority for not postponing the committee vote until the accuser was heard. Then, when the GOP leadership said, sure, we'll give her a chance to be heard, Booker and friends panicked and got behind the FBI investigation story. Which is it Senator? Should she be heard or not?

If the allegation is true then why is the senator not pushing for a local law enforcement investigation? Maybe because we've learned that the alleged witnesses have said they are not aware of anything happening. Maybe because the accuser can't name any details other than saying Kavanaugh attacked her. I don't know what happened and neither does Sen. Booker. But I know a political stunt when I see it. And this is one of the worst kind.

What if Dr. Ford was in fact assaulted as a teen? Even if the incident happened as described, based on the evidence or lack of presented so far, it's pretty unlikely it had anything to do with Judge Kavanaugh. Booker is acting as just another political shill for the anti-Trump Left, standing in the way of a good judge who has had his reputation dragged through the mud and at the same time has brought unwanted attention to an alleged victim. Shameless.

I'll leave you with one last thought: How does a man who admitted to groping a girl himself when he was a teen stand in judgement on what amounts to nearly the same accusation? And why is he completely silent on the victim-shaming that is going on with regard to the woman who has actual medical evidence of an alleged assault by Booker's Democratic colleague in the House, Keith Ellison?

Sen. Booker should really be ashamed of himself. This has nothing to do with protecting women from abusers. This seems to only be about Cory Booker's ambition and ego. It's simply not OK to trample on alleged victims and use their stories for political gain.

He's up for re-election in 2020, in case you're wondering.

