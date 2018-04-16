Bon Jovi doesn’t belong in Rock Hall of Fame

The following is, of course, only my opinion.

Music is one of so many subjective things. But if by definition part of the eligibility is that "inductees will have had a significant impact on the development, evolution and preservation of rock & roll," then I'm not seeing the justification for the band's induction this past weekend. I can't think of many bands that could honestly cite Bon Jovi as a major influence. It seems to me, again just my opinion, that if you claimed Bon Jovi as an influence you could just as easily switch that band with a dozen other pretty boy hair bands from the 80's. And yes, let's face it, Jon's looks not only played into much of their success it was done by design in their packaging and promotion. The RHOF website uses terms like "superior technique and skills" and "musical excellence." Jon Bon Jovi's writing has been average at best. And lyrically there's no comparison to masters like Bob Dylan or Bruce Springsteen. The former influenced the latter, and the latter has influenced bands from Arcade Fire, Gaslight Anthem, and people like Radiohead's Thom Yorke. Perhaps it's unfair to judge Jon Bon Jovi by his now diminished voice, but let's face it, it hasn't been pretty. If it weren't for the strong backing vocals the shows would be far worse.

Cleveland.com's Troy L. Smith's review of this weekend's induction performance included the following :

"It's My Life" sounded a bit better thanks to stronger backing vocals, especially from Sambora, who also nailed his guitar solo...

Of course, the band closed things out with "Livin' on a Prayer." There's something about Sambora's opening talk box vocals that still gives you chills. Again, Jon Bon Jovi's vocals left something to be desired...

Don't tell Jon I said this. But Saturday night was Richie Sambora's show."

If you want to argue the band, if not Jon, still has it keep in mind Sambora hasn't been part of the band in years. And Jon has always controlled the band like a company with him being the CEO. So by Jon's own definition he pretty much thinks he's the band.

Again, all just my opinion. They will still sell out arenas even if only in the name of nostalgia and they certainly have their diehard fans. Please don't kill me for simply sharing my take that they are overrated. In fact, here's a handy poll where his fans can show how wrong I am. This is New Jersey after all, so expect a landslide in favor of them and lots of nasty comments thrown my way.

