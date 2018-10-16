Bogus threat on social media closes Garfield High School

GARFIELD — A threat posted to an Instagram account led to the cancellation of classes on Tuesday at Garfield High School.

A message was posted on the school's social media late on Monday night.

“So I just heard someone threaded [sic] to shoot up the school tomorrow, no funny, spread the word ghs students!!!!” the message said.

Police chief Raymond Kovach told the Garfield Daily Voice that officials canceled classes to allow for a complete investigation. The threat was found not to be credible.

Athletic events in the afternoon were canceled. All other schools in the Bergen County community remained open.

In Manville, police presence was increased at schools after a threat was made against the high school on Monday. An investigation by borough police and the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office determined the threat was not credible.

