Body found on tracks near Metropark station

WOODBRIDGE — Service on the Northeast Corridor was suspended Saturday because of a body found on the tracks.

Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams told New Jersey 101.5 the body was found west of the Metropark station in Iselin about 5 a.m. Abrams could not disclose the gender of the victim.

Amtrak Police were handling the initial investigation of how the body wound up on the tracks. Amtrak owns and maintains the tracks on the Northeast Corridor.

NJ Transit and Amtrak service between Metuchen and Rahway was suspended in both directions for about two hours and was restored by 7 a.m. The Metropark station is located between those two stations.

