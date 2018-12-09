Body found inside NJ home damaged by fire

CRANFORD — A body was found inside a home following a two-alarm fire on Sunday morning.

The fire broke out in the two-story home on Hillcrest Avenue around 6:45 a.m. and the body of a person was found on the first floor, according to the Cranford Fire Department. The person's identity was not disclosed pending notification of family.

Pictures from the fire from RLS Metro Breaking News show thick smoke and flames pouring from the windows and causing heavy damage to both levels of the home. The flames also melted the siding of neighboring house.

Cranford Fire Chief Daniel Czeh thanked the responders from Cranford and surrounding towns for their efforts.

“While it’s very unfortunate that a resident was lost in this fire, I’m thankful for the fast work of our Fire and Police responders to contain the fire without injury or extensive damage to the neighboring properties. The neighborhood was very appreciative and supportive of our responders," Czeh said in a statement.

Fire at a home on Hillcrest Ave in Cranford (RLS Metro Breaking News)

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ