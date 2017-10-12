Body found at Paterson NJ Transit bus station

PATERSON — A man was found dead outside an NJ Transit bus terminal early Thursday.

The body of an adult male was reported to police around 2:25 a.m., according to NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith. Security camera footage shows the body was already present when a bus that pulled into the terminal made contact.

NJ Transit Police are leading the investigation into how the body got to the terminal. Service was not affected by the incident during Thursday morning's commute.

The terminal is located in downtown Paterson, near Passaic County Community College. It was built in 1932 and has four sheltered bus lanes. It is serviced by a number of private bus lines, including Community Coach.

Smith did not disclose the name of the person found.

