Bobby Flay is spending the dog days of summer at the Jersey Shore, though it’s mostly on business. The celebrity chef returns to the Bobby's Burger Palace at Monmouth Mall t his week to celebrate a decade of that restaurant being in business. The event begins at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 8.

The Eatontown spot is among four Bobby’s Burger Palaces in NJ. The others are in Freehold, Princeton and Paramus.

Flay has been spending a good chunk of his late summer in Jersey. He popped up in Brigantine last week, where he ate at Soul Berri and gave their Acai bowls a shout-out.

Flay also owns the Bobby Flay Steak house at the Borgata in Atlantic City. He was at the restaurant last week, overseeing a seasonal menu update.

I had the chance to meet Flay in 2012, when he opened the Bobby's Burger Palace in Freehold. He told me then that his mother lived at the Shore. Dorothy Flay passed away back in April , but her son certainly is keeping his family's Shore legacy vibrant and strong.

Bobby Flay Jersey 'tour' includes one of his Burger Palace spots (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media)

