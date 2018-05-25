BlueFriday: Keeping the waterways safe for Memorial Day Weekend

Our honoree for this #BlueFriday is New Jersey State Trooper, Sgt. Christopher Jones. Sgt. Jones has been a member of the NJ State Police Marine Unit for the past 12 years. This group of heroes often goes unnoticed as they patrol the coastline of New Jersey ensuring the safety of those enjoying everything that the Jersey coast has to offer. Last Memorial Day Weekend, the unit responded to nearly 900 "calls for service". Hopefully they won't be as busy this weekend. But either way, as you are relaxing and enjoying your family and friends, know that the brave men and women serving in law enforcement will be working around the clock to ensure everyone's safety and security.