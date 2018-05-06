Bill Doyle walks to end bladder cancer

BRADLEY BEACH — As one of the most common forms of cancer among men, the need to find treatments and eventually a cure for bladder cancer can't be overstated.

That's why many people took time out of their Saturday to take part in the Walk to End Bladder Cancer. Organizers of the Jersey Shore edition of the walk set an ambitious goal of raising $20,000. They've already raised more than $15,000, and there's still time to donate to the cause.

According to the American Cancer Society, bladder cancer is the fourth most common cancer in men, although it is lower in women. Even with how common it is, it lags behind other cancers in research dollars.

To learn more about the event and how you can contribute check out the website for the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network.