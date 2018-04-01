Bill Doyle checks out the new and improved Penguin Park in Camden
CAMDEN — It took a year, but the every popular Penguin Park at the Adventure Aquarium in Camden is once again open to the public.
The new display includes a 17,000 gallon tank where guests of the aquarium can see the penguins frolic underwater and waddle on the deck of Penguin Island as well. There's also two times during the day where people can watch the penguins be fed and learn more about these funny animals.
You can learn more about Penguin Island on the aquarium's website.
