‘Big Santa’ returns after 30 years to Garden State Plaza mall

As lots of businesses and Christmas lovers are rushing into the holiday season, there's some iconic holiday decor making its return to Bergen County. Westfield Garden State Plaza (in Paramus) has announced that the mall's “Big Santa” display is being brought back for the first time in three decades.

The mall unveiled the news with a promotional video, in which several longtime locals shared childhood memories about the 51-foot high, illuminated Santa.

As part of “Big Santa’s” return, Westfield Garden State Plaza is hosting a lighting ceremony on November 15th at 6PM, outside Nordstrom and Design Within Reach.

The community event will include musical performances by Paramus school students, followed by the official arrival of Santa Claus on a Paramus Fire Truck. After the countdown and lighting ceremony, children will have a chance to meet Santa and enjoy hot chocolate and treats.

Westfield, the owner of the Plaza since 1986, was acquired by French mall conglomerate Unibail-Rodamco last year.

Proud Jersey Girl Erin Vogt’s first reporting gig involved her Fisher Price tape recorder. As a wife and momma of two kiddies, she firmly believes that life’s too short to drink bad coffee. A fan of the beach, Dave Grohl and karma, in no particular order.

Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook as ProudJersey.

More from NJ 101.5: