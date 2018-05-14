‘Big Man’s Brew’ — beer named after Clarence Clemons

Had a great visit to the studio Thursday with my friend Nick Clemons and Barb Caprioni as they presented the newest beer to hit the market...Big Man's Brew. The beer is named to honor Nick's dad, the late legendary E-Street band member Clarence Clemons. Mike, who heads up the investment firm, and John, who actually created the beer, were on hand as well. It's an IPA which I love, but some think they're too bitter and sharp. Even Eric Scott who doesn't like traditional IPAs loved the beer. Check out the website for information about upcoming events and the beer crawl starting on Memorial Day Weekend.

It's been a real honor to work with Nick and Barb over the years as Jessica Nutt and I have co-hosted several charity events with them including the Big Man's Bash last year when I actually..well, sang on stage.

We're looking forward to many more events helping worthy causes with one of New Jersey's best musical talents and entrepreneurs, Nick Clemons.

