Big Joe’s Spiked Apple Cider

This time of year there are few things better than Jersey Fresh apple cider. However, even great things can be improved upon. Here's one of my favorite cocktails to make when the leaves are falling and the days are growing longer.

I serve these cold as a refreshing cocktail but you could easily warm them up for the cold or rainy fall days. Either way they are delicious and always a hit. Make a pitcher this weekend and share the season with good friends and family. Cheers!

Ingredients:

1/2 gallon of Jersey Fresh apple cider

1/4 cup of dark rum (I like Myers)

1/4 cup of cinnamon schnaps

1 apple

1 lemon

Cinnamon sticks (optional)

How to put it together:

Peel the apple, cut in half, remove the seeds and then cut into approximately 1/4 inch slices. Add the apple slices and juice of 1/2 a lemon to a bowl and toss to coat. In a large pitcher mix the apple cider, dark rum and cinnamon schnapps. Add desired amount of ice and stir. Serve in a glass or mug and garnish with apple slices and cinnamon sticks. Enjoy!