Big Joe’s Spicy Deviled Eggs

I don’t know what it is about deviled eggs but I love them. I eat them like Skittles! I like my deviled eggs a little spicy so I add the optional jalapenos to the recipe, but you can take this recipe in any direction you like. These are easy to make and provide a great start to any lunch or dinner.

Ingredients:

12 eggs, hard-boiled cooled in refrigerator

5 tablespoons Hellman’s mayonnaise

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons white vinegar

2 teaspoons sweet relish

2 finely chopped jalapeno peppers (optional)

salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

paprika to top

How to make 'em:

Once cooled, slice eggs in half removing yolks from each half and placing yolks in a bowl. Set aside halved whites. In the bowl with the yolks add mayonnaise, mustard, white vinegar, relish, jalapenos (or adjust according to your taste) and salt and ground pepper. Mix well with a fork to form a paste.

Add mixture to a pastry bag with large opening (I prefer star attachment). If you don’t have a pastry bag, fill a corner of a zip-lock bag and snip the corner with scissors. Fill egg white halves with mixture making a small mound. Sprinkle filled eggs with paprika and serve. Serves 12 – 15.