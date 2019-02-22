Big Joe’s Plunge Hot Toddy

Well it's here, the 26th annual Polar Bear Plunge in Seaside Heights , and with all those cold plungers taking the dip, I thought they could use a little something to warm themselves up. It's my favorite recipe for a Hot Toddy cocktail that will warm you up after a long day of jumping in the freezing Atlantic ocean. It's also great if you’re coming down with a little cold or the flu.

Ingredients:

1 Earl Grey tea bag or a bag of your favorite black tea

10 oz. of almost boiling water

1-2 oz. of Bourbon

1 wedge of orange

1 tsp. of honey (Optional)

Orange slice with cloves pushed into it (Optional)

Cinnamon Stick (Optional)



How to put it together:

I like Earl Grey tea for this because it adds another layer of citrus but any quality black tea will work perfectly. In a kettle or small pot, heat the water just hot enough that it almost boils. In a large mug, pour hot water over the tea bag and let steep for 5 minutes. Remove the tea bag and discard.

Now depending on how cold you are from diving into the icy waters of the Atlantic, add 1 - 2 oz. of your favorite Bourbon. Squeeze a wedge of orange into the tea and gently stir to incorporate everything.

For me the juice form the orange and the natural sweet notes from the Bourbon are sweet enough. If you want it a bit sweeter or if you have a sore throat, you can add a tsp. of honey. Garnish with a cinnamon stick, or a slice of orange with a couple cloves pushed into it. Enjoy and feel the warmth start to return.